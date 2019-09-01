As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wbi Investments Raised Its Position; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $909,000

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 184,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 645.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 682,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 788,332 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.72 million, up from 105,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 1.80M shares. Fred Alger Management Inc owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,429 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Pictet Financial Bank And has 1.29% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 28,895 shares. Jane Street Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mitsubishi Ufj Com, Japan-based fund reported 90 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,482 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 491,921 shares. Sei invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Pitcairn has invested 0.43% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.8% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). National Bank Of America Corp De reported 2.37M shares. Natixis has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 6 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,692 shares to 304,179 shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 30,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,000 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIF) by 77,303 shares to 667,498 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH) by 2.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).