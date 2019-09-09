As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Hanson Mcclain Raised Stake; Rodgers Brothers Has Lifted Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 218.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 260,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 379,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 119,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct)

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 6,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 16,275 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Svcs owns 8,870 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc invested in 2,130 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Homrich And Berg reported 15,088 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Peddock Capital Limited Liability accumulated 90 shares. Tdam Usa reported 125,732 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc has invested 0.41% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Aspen Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,361 shares. Suncoast Equity Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Markston Interest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 20,424 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 2,707 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 138,399 shares stake. Oakworth Inc stated it has 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Co has 10,741 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd Llc has 112,809 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares to 6,265 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn holds 0.84% or 187,054 shares. Bb&T holds 973,984 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 15,693 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Co. Carroll Fin Assocs accumulated 0.21% or 71,098 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 384,600 shares. New Vernon Invest Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,700 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 82,517 shares. Shelton owns 0.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4,347 shares. Hl Fincl Services Llc reported 0.29% stake. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd owns 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 595,097 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 243,380 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Financial Corp In has 0.98% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 42,003 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 77.60 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Credit Suisse Ag holds 9.95M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

