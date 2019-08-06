As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.39 Million; Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Position in Borgwarner (BWA) by $2.18 Million as Market Value Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 57,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 101,228 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 158,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.18 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA)

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 44,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.13 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, down from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 19.86M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.61 million for 9.98 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 9,672 shares. 1,519 were accumulated by Webster National Bank & Trust N A. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sei Invs holds 185,333 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp stated it has 1.2% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough has 0.1% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.04% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Dumont & Blake Invest Limited Company holds 17,360 shares. First Tru Lp owns 382,322 shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 81,099 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 185,800 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% or 5,795 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 2,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 25,564 are owned by Blair William And Company Il. Schroder Investment Management Gru holds 1.49M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,070 shares to 22,086 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% or 24,646 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors holds 0.29% or 71,883 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Premier Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 58,895 shares. Moreover, Consolidated Inv Ltd Liability Company has 1.93% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Howe Rusling Inc reported 174,245 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 9,445 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 19,524 shares. California-based Guild Mgmt has invested 2.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Provise Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.26% or 59,807 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% or 36,476 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 18,488 shares. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company has 0.87% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 170,680 shares. Foothills Asset owns 46,694 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.95% stake.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.