As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Duncker Streett & Company Boosted Stake by $419,496; Regent Investment Management Stake In A T & T (T) Was Has Lifted

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 12,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 121,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 108,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 24.23M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,374 shares to 33,539 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,304 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

