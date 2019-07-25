As At&T (T) Shares Rose, King Luther Capital Management Boosted by $9.69 Million Its Position; Quotient LTD (QTNT) Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $694.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 143,370 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 312,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.55M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.36 million, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 28.50M shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 4.58 million shares. Ssi Invest Management reported 16,625 shares. New York-based Howard Capital Mngmt has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 7,500 were accumulated by Family Cap Tru. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc owns 11,959 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7,536 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc owns 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,280 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communication holds 281,822 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs invested 1.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 243,110 shares. Burns J W reported 79,049 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt invested in 0.37% or 1.25 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd accumulated 2.02% or 2.40 million shares. Addison Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,790 shares. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 4.37% stake.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,946 shares to 275,030 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 123,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Call) by 110,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Put) (QQQ) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pura Vida Investments Ltd has 0.65% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 218,676 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Inc owns 205,841 shares. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.53% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 5,450 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 202,430 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Knott David M reported 170,000 shares stake. 27,297 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Niemann has invested 0.07% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp reported 900,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation owns 0.19% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 260,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). West Chester Advisors stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Element Cap Management Limited Company owns 16,839 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.