As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Crow Point Partners Has Increased Its Stake; Psagot Investment House LTD Position in Celgene(Celg) (CELG) Lowered as Market Value Declined

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 168% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 33.28M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene(Celg) (CELG) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20,000, down from 13,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Celgene(Celg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 2.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,600 shares to 5,258 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 95,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,750 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

