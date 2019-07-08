As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Highlander Capital Management Upped Position by $492,931; Prudential Plc Holding In Nike (NKE) Was Raised

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 13,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,699 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 28,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 2.43 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 13.43M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase &Co (NYSE:JPM) by 283,802 shares to 6.23 million shares, valued at $630.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macom Technology S (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 362,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,189 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,437 shares to 50,791 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,828 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP).

