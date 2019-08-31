As At&T (T) Shares Rose, M Holdings Securities Has Lifted Its Stake; Prudential Plc Has Trimmed Its Ctrip.Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake by $3.75 Million

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 87,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.85M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 4.78 million shares traded or 35.39% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 67.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 53,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 132,923 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 79,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Asset Mngmt stated it has 37,985 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 4.46M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 790,741 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate holds 0.06% or 12,213 shares. 9,996 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd. New Vernon Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 1.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,700 shares. Wright Investors Ser reported 159,505 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd accumulated 89,757 shares. E&G Advsrs LP holds 60,359 shares. Moreover, S R Schill And Assocs has 0.61% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,213 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 18,570 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 2.39M shares. Bragg Finance stated it has 71,883 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading Lp owns 80,926 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 7,382 shares to 4,589 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 41,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Buy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Buy Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Booking Holdings : Brexit Impact Transitory, Google A Bigger Worry – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ctrip.com International Stock Surged 28% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : MPC, AVP, KO, GE, TSE, FOE, CTRP, PDD, QQQ, CSCO, MSFT, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip Group participates in ITB Berlin 2019 Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.