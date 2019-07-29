As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Decreased Stake by $318,835; Provident Investment Management Lifted Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) by $6.01 Million as Share Value Declined

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,849 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 53,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 34.15 million shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 127,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 267,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 1.27M shares traded or 80.82% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $507,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 26,555 shares. Apis Advsr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 19,309 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 61,735 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 54,467 shares. Bailard has 0.02% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 6,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 393,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 15,157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 5,100 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 991 shares. 168,459 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru. Phoenix Adviser accumulated 1,550 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated owns 6,793 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 47,111 shares or 0% of the stock.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares to 576,121 shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 94,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares to 66,132 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

