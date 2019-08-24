As At&T Com Usd1 (T) Valuation Rose, Beck Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Primo Water (PRMW) Holder Portolan Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $3.35 Million as Valuation Declined

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (T) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 150,625 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 116,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 223,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 438,167 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 661,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 260,656 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macau stocks can’t shake trade woes – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brazil regulator postpones action on AT&T/Time Warner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 79,482 shares. Proffitt And Goodson owns 26,211 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 556.65 million shares. Sol Communications owns 96,879 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 45,473 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Novare Capital Mngmt has invested 1.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Park Circle stated it has 194,825 shares or 4.32% of all its holdings. Smith Moore Company reported 135,830 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Syntal Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 46,528 shares. 19,333 are held by Fragasso. Oakworth Capital stated it has 31,222 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset Management Inc has 0.16% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wasatch Advisors Inc owns 195,465 shares. Foothills Asset Management Limited reported 1.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $45,336 activity. Mills David J bought 1,000 shares worth $11,500. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $11,095 was made by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares were bought by BRENNER RICHARD A.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 63,294 shares to 98,853 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 51,960 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Martingale Asset Lp owns 90,911 shares. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 6,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Eagle Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 358,581 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 11,246 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 42,672 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 13,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 52,455 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Qs Investors Ltd holds 57,600 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 265,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.75M shares stake.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Primo Water’s Strong Growth Continues, But It’s Not Enough To Make The Stock A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Primo Water (PRMW) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Primo Water Announces Closing of Follow-On Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2018. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primo Water Appoints Emma Battle to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.