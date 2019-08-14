As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Riggs Asset Managment Company Upped by $2.15 Million Its Holding; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Trust Company Of Virginia Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 50,554 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 54,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 95,543 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 914,238 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,989 shares to 111,177 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 4,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 8,090 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Grimes And Com has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited holds 202,751 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Lincoln stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11.76M shares. 44.30M are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Lynch And Assocs In owns 15,429 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Agf Investments America owns 52,614 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mngmt accumulated 10,098 shares. Moreover, Winfield Assocs has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 3,387 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.