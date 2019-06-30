As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Westchester Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Decreased Its Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 8,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.21 million, down from 491,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 40.77 million shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.31 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 2.27% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 150,625 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 853,282 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 6.62M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Summit Strategies Incorporated owns 12,319 shares. Gm Advisory invested in 0.76% or 73,647 shares. Chatham Cap Inc stated it has 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 4.86M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Iowa Comml Bank invested in 89,347 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0.23% or 36.32 million shares. Eastern Comml Bank reported 511,744 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 18.39 million shares. Aperio Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 4.22 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Grimes Com Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New (Put) by 3,900 shares to 23,200 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 985,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.86 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 111,102 shares to 151,221 shares, valued at $14.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 609,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).