As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lifted Stake; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $591,038

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 3,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 77,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, down from 81,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $170.13. About 300,714 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 21,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 144,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 123,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 11.13M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,352 shares to 21,972 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

