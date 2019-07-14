As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Columbia Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $382,695; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Raised Its Apollo Global Management (APO) Holding by $6.39 Million; Share Price Rose

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 915,567 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS A POTENTIAL NEW STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDER, CMA-CGM GROUP (“CMA-CGM”), HAS COMMITTED TO INVEST BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 380 MILLION AND CHF 450 MILLION; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS APOLLO OFFER UNDERVALUES COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO OF $0.34/SHARE; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY AND HIGHLY CONDITIONAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM APOLLO MANAGEMENT IX L.P; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust Prime RMBS; 30/05/2018 – Elliott, Apollo Mull Bids for NH Hotel Group Stake -Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 2.45 BLN RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Natl Company Tx invested in 502,654 shares. Pzena Inv Lc accumulated 1.73 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Loeb Prns reported 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,422 shares. Verus Financial Prtnrs holds 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 14,355 shares. State Street Corp owns 296.86M shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 42,165 shares. Franklin Incorporated has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 26,800 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa invested in 31,084 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ohio-based Bartlett & Lc has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Godsey And Gibb Assoc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,213 shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Lc accumulated 15,316 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Investment Counsel reported 0.37% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 46,416 shares to 379,482 shares, valued at $39.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 44,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,983 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

