As At&T Com (T) Market Value Rose, Stralem & Co Has Decreased Stake by $1.37 Million; Orleans Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) as Market Value Rose

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 41,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 197,190 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, down from 238,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10M shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 12,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 2.00 million shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peoples Service Corporation holds 0% or 46 shares. Scott Selber Inc reported 40,915 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 9,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.52% or 4.07M shares. Coastline Tru stated it has 29,345 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Management holds 92,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 43,166 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 50,861 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.82% or 29,169 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Cap Mgmt stated it has 7,762 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Com holds 0.57% or 10,433 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 6,750 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 29,519 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 460,243 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 16,395 shares to 5,075 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,071 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albion Fincl Gp Ut reported 90,098 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 120,018 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Price Michael F holds 3.23% or 742,648 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Finemark Savings Bank invested in 356,303 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Accuvest Global Advsr has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dana Advisors reported 311,646 shares stake. Argyle invested in 156,622 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma accumulated 17,401 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 36.71 million shares. Mraz Amerine Associate has invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Management Grp owns 8,309 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Liberty Inc accumulated 0.17% or 11,103 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.