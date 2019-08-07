As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $461,776; Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Valuation Rose While Mendon Capital Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 48,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 686,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 637,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 32,142 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500.

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 14,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 198,673 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 183,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 27.14 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 77,310 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru holds 0.18% or 4.65 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lincoln Natl holds 0.15% or 113,831 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Opus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 23,179 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt. Security Natl has invested 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 61,765 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Altfest L J & has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northside Capital Management reported 12,992 shares. Connors Investor Services invested in 330,635 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AT&T Workforce Manager and AT&T Enhanced Push-to-Talk Available on Siyata Mobile UV350 In-Vehicle Phablet – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Ignore The Noise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,395 shares to 12,762 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,142 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). holds 9,992 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 873,661 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 44,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Ameritas Partners reported 1,302 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Res invested in 54,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 473 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 750 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% stake. 24,401 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 3,263 shares. Rmb Ltd Com owns 543,257 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Pacific Ridge Prns Limited Co reported 43,150 shares.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OLD LINE BANCSHARES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Old Line Bancshares, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.