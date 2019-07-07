As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sterneck Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Oak Associates LTD Holding in Waters (WAT) Cut by $706,565 as Stock Declined

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 2,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,605 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 17,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $220.23. About 493,998 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 17,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,585 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 56,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.32M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,288 shares. Moreover, Cibc has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 13,805 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 111,648 shares. Westwood Il stated it has 0.1% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 4,055 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd accumulated 953 shares. Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De reported 54,125 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). World Asset Mgmt reported 5,018 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 42,057 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts Service Communications Ma accumulated 0.46% or 4.34 million shares. Advsrs Asset Inc invested in 8,446 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,728 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 14,673 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 13,805 shares to 35,585 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 27,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.60M for 26.09 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. Kelly Terrence P also sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, February 11. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F also sold $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. Kim Francis also sold $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Friday, January 25. BEAUDOUIN MARK T also sold $6.28M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. Shares for $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. The insider SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.53 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.