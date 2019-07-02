As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, United Services Automobile Association Raised Position by $12.69 Million; Northcoast Asset Management Has Cut Verizon Comm (VZ) Stake by $1.83 Million

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 409,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.95M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.50 million, up from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 23.64 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 78.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 31,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 11.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life owns 1.06M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.29% or 5.73M shares. Montecito Fincl Bank reported 57,554 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,288 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Co Inc Ma has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,378 shares. Foster And Motley reported 194,513 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability reported 105,462 shares. Aldebaran Inc reported 41,107 shares. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 525,219 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.63% or 27,694 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru holds 1.95% or 138,361 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 136,631 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0.52% stake. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt holds 28,439 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 6,425 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 73,136 shares to 118,369 shares, valued at $29.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Msci Information Tech (FTEC) by 51,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Lehman Brothers 7 Year (IEI).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon to build fiber-based video distribution network connecting NBA’s 29 arenas – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon expands support of Veterans with unlimited access to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs video telehealth service – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 9,900 shares to 92,794 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 16,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,951 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc/Il (NASDAQ:FMBI).