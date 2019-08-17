As At&T (T) Stock Rose, First Washington Cut by $1.25 Million Its Holding; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Holds Position in Abbott Labs (ABT)

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 40,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,760 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 105,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 97.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 28,354 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.80 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny holds 90,013 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Charles Schwab Advisory holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3.86M shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability reported 0.29% stake. Whittier Trust Com holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 308,895 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has 1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.08% or 597,083 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 219,051 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 15,999 shares. First Republic Management has invested 0.36% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 36,539 are owned by Liberty Mgmt. The California-based Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Asset Management Gp Inc accumulated 15,359 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 1.88% or 265,603 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisory Ser has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amp Invsts holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.25 million shares. Sonata Gru reported 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 10,369 are held by West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 698,734 shares or 1.18% of the stock. 1,400 were reported by Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi. Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 7.73 million shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Llc owns 48,864 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.71% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Carlson Cap Management holds 39,448 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Miller Howard Invs Inc New York reported 398,289 shares stake. Mai Capital Mgmt accumulated 460,434 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares to 241,830 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 22,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR).