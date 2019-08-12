As At&T (Put) (T) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.55 Million; Next Century Growth Investors Has Trimmed Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding by $802,714 as Market Value Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 6,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 53,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 60,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.43. About 54,861 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 5.35M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.16 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company reported 1.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 2.91M shares. Prudential Pcl holds 6.96 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Phocas Financial accumulated 24,645 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Estabrook Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 234,964 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.82% or 9.82 million shares in its portfolio. Signature Est Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,588 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va owns 65,326 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,719 shares. King Wealth holds 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 34,952 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Eck Associates reported 152,246 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested in 1.12% or 2.87 million shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

