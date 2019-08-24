As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Holder Columbia Asset Management Has Increased Stake; New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 919,164 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 1.22M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/05/2018 – Donald Trump Jr. Met In August 2016 With Mideast Contingent Offering Help In Election: N.Y. Times — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 09/04/2018 – WINK News: BREAKING: The FBI raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, the New York Times reports. More:…; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Startup culture emerges from Greek economy woes; 08/05/2018 – White House denies NY Times report of U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 25/04/2018 – Dr. Ronny Jackson allegedly provided a “large supply” of the opioid Percocet to a White House staffer, according to a Senate staff summary of claims about him, The New York Times reported; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc has 97,357 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Qci Asset has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,179 shares. Harbour Invest Management Llc reported 21,585 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Webster Bancorp N A reported 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Holt Cap Advisors Lc Dba Holt Cap Partners LP holds 0.17% or 18,754 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh accumulated 0.76% or 2.15M shares. Montag A And owns 28,132 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,783 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 827,433 shares. Bb&T has 0.62% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Ohio-based Cincinnati has invested 0.67% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boston Rech & has invested 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 61,765 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. Hills Bank & Trust Tru invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Birinyi Associates, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,820 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks won’t bottom until panic gets more extreme, BofA’s Stephen Suttmeier suggests – CNBC” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T 2019 priorities update: Wireless growth, stabilizing entertainment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,648 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Oz Management Limited Partnership reported 5.14 million shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 1,745 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 206,215 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 239,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 398,045 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services has 1,000 shares. 2.21 million were reported by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon. 52,446 were reported by Ameritas Invest Partners. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 29 shares. 10,624 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 1,000 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,786 shares stake. Parametric Port Associate Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).