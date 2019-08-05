As At&T (T) Stock Rose, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Raised Stake by $609,057; New Home Co (NWHM) Share Price Declined While Second Curve Capital Cut Its Position by $320,000

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.1323 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9977. About 28,874 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 19,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 250,644 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, up from 230,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $33.43. About 19.06 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – AT&T says it hired firm linked to Cohen for advice on Trump; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The New Home Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Leonard Miller Elected President of The New Home Company – Business Wire” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Third Avenue Management – The New Home Company – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Home Company, Inc. (NWHM) CEO Lawrence Webb on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California – Business Wire” with publication date: March 19, 2018.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 43,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $312,989 activity. Another trade for 10,500 shares valued at $50,550 was bought by HEESCHEN PAUL C. Stephens John Martin bought $9,620 worth of stock. The insider Stelmar Wayne bought $8,660.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 234,826 shares to 208,799 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,640 shares, and cut its stake in Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HBO Max: AT&T Has Big Advertising Plans For Europe – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

