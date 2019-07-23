As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed Holding; Netflix (NFLX) Position Has Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 3,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $310.62. About 17.73M shares traded or 173.45% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars:; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,681 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 41,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 34.92 million shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why GP Strategies Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GPX) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Cap Grp Inc invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Llc accumulated 0.32% or 45,893 shares. Shapiro Cap Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Trust Com Of Virginia Va holds 1.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 343,649 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.34% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Management owns 35,719 shares. Capstone Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.86% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 16,211 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 55,882 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Inc has 0.71% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 107,082 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 318,486 shares. Ohio-based Schulhoff Inc has invested 1.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Corda Inv Limited accumulated 35,649 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tortoise Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Massachusetts-based Clough LP has invested 1.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Accuvest Global Advsrs stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moneta Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 567 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 18,948 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 159,849 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Tiemann Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 630 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Co invested in 1,837 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Company reported 777 shares stake. 261 are owned by Toth Fin Advisory. First Hawaiian National Bank has 7,233 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Permanens Cap LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14 shares. Dsam Partners (London) has invested 3.73% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boot Barn, The Greenbrier Companies, Netflix, IBM and eBay highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Beware: The Office is Part of a Larger Netflix Binge-Watching Problem – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Netflix Shares Crashed More Than 11% Today – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Stock Could Get A Huge Boost From Advertising Revenue – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Trust (PDP) by 9,294 shares to 217,291 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (IDLV) by 93,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,836 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).