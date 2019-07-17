As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Commerce Bank Raised Holding; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Stephens Has Trimmed Position by $527,592 as Valuation Rose

Commerce Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 42,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.26M, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 16.77M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 1,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 6,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $362.44. About 8.03M shares traded or 35.44% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pepsico: A Trucker In Shipper’s Clothing – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T’s Big Streaming Bet – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Stock Is a Value Trap – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 14,200 shares to 21,340 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 6,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,963 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaller Invest owns 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,213 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Tru holds 0.83% or 138,456 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Co reported 1.69% stake. Moreover, Horizon Invests Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,343 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 0.49% or 547,894 shares. Town And Country Bank And Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company holds 1.17% or 78,285 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 25,496 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa has 1.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Triangle Secs Wealth reported 14,393 shares stake. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv accumulated 42,849 shares. Sunbelt reported 83,420 shares. Andra Ap reported 47,300 shares. California-based Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability accumulated 23,065 shares. Guardian Cap LP holds 599,876 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 167,853 shares to 322,038 shares, valued at $26.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Grid Plc by 14,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, ASML, PNC Financial Services, Kinder Morgan and United Rentals – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Stock Is Ready to Show Bulls the Money – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Just Made a Big Move to Take on Roku and Hulu – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines And Delta Beat, Buy JetBlue; Sell Blue Apron, Caution On Roku And Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.