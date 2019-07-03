As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Qv Investors Boosted Holding by $8.60 Million; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Rbo & Co Cut Its Holding

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 277,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.96 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.26M, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 17.65 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Has Become My Largest Stock Holding Ever – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T Option Trades Suggest ‘Risk-Off’ Positioning Ahead Of Next Week – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T has tentative new labor deals with CWA – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does ABM Industries Incorporated’s (NYSE:ABM) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Intl Ltd stated it has 29,500 shares. Mcgowan Asset Mngmt Inc reported 21,630 shares. Sandhill Capital holds 0.06% or 14,672 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Lc holds 1.56% or 96,613 shares. Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability has 66,566 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Cullen Capital Limited Liability Com has 2.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.82 million shares. Wedgewood reported 0.05% stake. First Savings Bank And Tru Co Of Newtown reported 83,420 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Lc invested in 0.18% or 114,804 shares. Natl Bank Of The West invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 1,114 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,038 shares. Capwealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Vanguard Grp reported 0.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 47,200 shares to 283,891 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 17,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,308 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares to 298,125 shares, valued at $17.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 1,521 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 9,544 were reported by Rothschild Invest Corp Il. Cleararc Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 35,034 shares. Blackrock owns 0.2% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 89.95 million shares. 24,736 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability has 1.57 million shares. Massachusetts-based Rockland has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atria Investments Limited Co stated it has 21,573 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Co has 2.89% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 19.51 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Company accumulated 0.03% or 4,885 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Unveils New Global Technical Center in India – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, WBA – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Invests $6 Million in Reading, UK – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.