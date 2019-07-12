As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Holder Altfest L J & Company Has Lowered Stake by $1.39 Million; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.35 Million as Share Value Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,485 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 61,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.64 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. It is down 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 52.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 23,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,490 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 45,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 13.56 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,735 shares to 12,596 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.79 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.61 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,503 shares to 22,611 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 11,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).