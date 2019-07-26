As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Annex Advisory Services Has Boosted by $320,788 Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Selz Capital Increased Stake

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company's stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 38.31M shares traded or 36.72% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 26,445 shares to 534,771 shares, valued at $55.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,186 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 100,557 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 7,508 are held by Biltmore Wealth Mgmt. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mediatel holds 11.19% or 935,304 shares. New Jersey-based Highlander Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 28,469 are held by Aviance Prns Lc. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.77% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 84,692 shares. Css Lc Il invested in 61,430 shares. 55,669 are owned by Adirondack Tru Com. Meridian Mgmt reported 11,255 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 10,000 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Company has 1.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 101,816 shares. Bridges Invest Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30,000 shares to 452,615 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 232,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 718,444 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.