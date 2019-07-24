As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Oakwood Capital Management Has Increased Position by $2.60 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Ruggie Capital Group Lowered Its Position

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 43.26 million shares traded or 51.88% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 3,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 15 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 19.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.6% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kempner Capital, Texas-based fund reported 178,528 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd invested in 0.03% or 27,343 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,536 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp owns 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 16,091 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.48% or 322,281 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 9.82M shares. Northside Cap Ltd invested in 12,992 shares or 0.16% of the stock. West Coast Ltd Company holds 10,369 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.87% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cohen & Steers Inc invested in 0.02% or 192,494 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 86,166 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 0.12% or 28,062 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl reported 4.27 million shares. Wright Investors Service stated it has 106,234 shares or 5.06% of all its holdings. Schwerin Boyle Cap stated it has 104,925 shares. Renaissance Gp Lc has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connors Investor holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 134,375 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 2.41% or 305,445 shares. Fulton State Bank Na accumulated 138,506 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.27 million shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Verity & Verity Ltd Llc owns 105,439 shares. Fosun Limited invested in 0.2% or 26,325 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba owns 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,360 shares. First Merchants invested in 1.49% or 78,294 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos Mgmt LP owns 21,620 shares. Moreover, Skba Capital has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,590 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

