As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Drexel Morgan & Company Has Lifted by $394,196 Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Northeast Investment Management Lifted Holding

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 58,534 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 6.91 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 252,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.74 million, up from 245,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.98. About 8.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At National Bank & Trust holds 0.31% or 21,769 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 13.70M shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust holds 4.88% or 224,385 shares. Partner Inv Lp reported 8,978 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 305,875 shares. New Vernon Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,042 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com reported 6,239 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2.58 million shares. The Maryland-based Financial Advantage Inc has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas J Herzfeld has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 153,986 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP reported 181,246 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Company holds 12,324 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 504,910 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,458 shares to 114,914 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,136 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox stated it has 19.51 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Chem Savings Bank reported 200,205 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0.27% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% stake. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability invested in 1.95% or 239,897 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation has 24,645 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt owns 83,138 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 8.22 million shares. Mathes Com holds 74,261 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.54% or 69,926 shares. Hamel Associate has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,510 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 147,329 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Old Republic International Corporation has invested 3.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc owns 61,527 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.