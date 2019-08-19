As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lifted Its Holding by $333,591; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 23,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 337,171 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, down from 360,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 7.15M shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 09/05/2018 – Companies detail payments to Trump lawyer; Daniels’ attorney says there’s more; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 20.00 million shares, valued at $38.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (QUAL) by 3,414 shares to 198,734 shares, valued at $17.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ITOT) by 7,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,034 shares, and cut its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.