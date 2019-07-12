As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Upped Position; Mathes Company Continues to Hold Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 12,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,831 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 177,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 7.21M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $125.68. About 45,566 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Limited Co holds 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 26,154 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp owns 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,789 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Whittier reported 402,011 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 48,145 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.67% or 3.20 million shares. 38,140 are held by Keating Inv Counselors. Eagle Ridge Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,832 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset owns 1.27% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 234,607 shares. 366 were reported by Westchester Cap Mgmt. East Coast Asset Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 7,168 shares. Arbor Inv Limited Liability Company has 11,298 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Westport Asset Management invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bangor State Bank owns 0.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 48,850 shares. Towercrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,588 shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,532 shares to 322,072 shares, valued at $26.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,298 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Group Ltd invested in 4,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 11,000 shares. Vanguard owns 3.26M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 15,587 shares. Brown Advisory reported 395,529 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). State Street Corp holds 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) or 958,643 shares. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Management Ma has invested 0.57% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). M&T Bancorp invested in 0% or 6,468 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.03% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moreover, Principal Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,025 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

