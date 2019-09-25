As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Gruss & Co Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.31 Million; Mangrove Partners Upped Its Green Plains (GPRE) Stake by $17.00 Million; Share Value Declined

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 186.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 107,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 2.64 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13M, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.61M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 91,507 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 16/05/2018 – Green Plains Fielding Calls About Assets Put Up for Sale: CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 12,866 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp reported 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Ls Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt invested in 0% or 19,047 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0% or 742,347 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 89,149 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd holds 16,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest stated it has 3,369 shares. Corecommodity Management Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 3.37 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Grp reported 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Millennium Lc has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 209,146 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 312,007 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 4,000 shares. Shell Asset Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 2,861 shares.

