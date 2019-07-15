As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Increased Its Position by $30.91 Million; Managed Asset Portfolios Holding In Orange (ORAN) Was Has Raised

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 997,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.58 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.58 million, up from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 100,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 1.72 million shares traded or 233.16% up from the average. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 15.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 11/03/2018 – Rep. Gottheimer: Gottheimer Assesses Damage And Orange & Rockland’s Storm Recovery Efforts In Wyckoff, Demands Expedited Plan; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP Orange County Comm Center – 04/17/2018 06:38 AM; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM SA OBEL.BR – CONFIRMS INTEREST IN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH NETHYS AND BRUTELE; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ORANGE POLSKA 1Q LOSS 50M ZLOTY; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM: : ORANGE BELGIUM CONFIRMS INTEREST IN AN; 24/05/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM: ORANGE BELGIUM EXPANDS CONVERGENT LOVE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – Orange Cyberdefense Launches New Mobile Decontamination Terminal For USB Flash Drives; 18/04/2018 – TRANS HEX GROUP LTD – PROPOSED DISPOSAL BY TRANS HEX OF ITS LOWER ORANGE RIVER OPERATIONS FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF R72 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ORANGE AGM VOTES TO RENEW STEPHANE RICHARD’S TERM; 05/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAE – SIGNS EGP 7 BLN SYNDICATED LOAN WITH GROUP OF BANKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard National Bank holds 76,204 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Regal Limited Liability Company holds 1.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 243,110 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co accumulated 91,040 shares. Rockland Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 129,728 shares. East Coast Asset Lc reported 7,168 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,699 shares. The Japan-based Hikari Tsushin has invested 0.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atlas Browninc holds 43,213 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 22.70 million shares. Westchester Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Great Lakes Ltd Llc owns 74,674 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cs Mckee LP has 664,959 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The West Virginia-based Security Natl Trust has invested 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 528,144 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $89.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 135,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

