As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Huber Capital Management Increased Position by $745,612; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Lifted Its Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $112.83 Million as Market Value Declined

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14.83M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 13.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.19M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 24,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, up from 123,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.32 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

