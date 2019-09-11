As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Community Bank Of Raymore Lifted Stake; Lincluden Management LTD Lifted Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) as Share Value Rose

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 42.31M shares traded or 42.89% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 134,111 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 118,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 12.65 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million — Bank; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE ACQUIRES EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: EXCLUSIVE: Wells Fargo’s investment advisers were given sales incentives similar to the ones that led to the; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. by 18,015 shares to 16,195 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 50,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,325 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Prime Group New.