As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Position; Lapides Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) by $424,000

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.13% . The institutional investor held 771,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 665,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.845. About 140,074 shares traded. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 68.98% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP REPORTS 1Q EPS $0.08; 02/05/2018 – Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Tile Shop; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 07/05/2018 – Tile Shop Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 14-15; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 03/04/2018 – West Allis, Wl The Tile Shop gets a makeover with new vignettes, more design space and energy-efficient lighting; 14/03/2018 The Tile Shop debuts over 40 new vignettes at Franklin, TN location

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 175,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 762,928 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.57 million, up from 587,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 20.22 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.63 million activity. $90,420 worth of stock was bought by KAMIN PETER H on Monday, June 10.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $216.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corporation by 20,300 shares to 196,500 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,200 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Materials Inc..

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Tile Shop Holdings’s (NASDAQ:TTS) Share Price Down A Painful 76%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tile Shop names Nancy DiMattia CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$5.52, Is Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 38,807 shares to 131,015 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 12,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,904 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

