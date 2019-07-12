As At&T (T) Stock Rose, M Holdings Securities Lifted by $1.66 Million Its Stake; L & S Advisors Lifted Concho Resources (CXO) Holding by $471,900

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) by 96.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 4,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, up from 4,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $102.7. About 965,129 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/03/2018 – Concho Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO)

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 67.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 53,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,923 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 79,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 27.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $223,020 activity.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,565 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 9,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,145 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

