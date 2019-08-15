As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Oakwood Capital Management Lifted by $2.60 Million Its Holding; Js Capital Management Lifted Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Valuation Declined

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 858.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 124,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 139,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $9.06 during the last trading session, reaching $290.05. About 4.84 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 6.91M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Financial Svcs Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,930 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 7.64M shares. Pggm reported 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mechanics Bancshares Tru Department reported 173,239 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. The Israel-based Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 326,930 are held by Richard C Young Co Limited. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kbc Nv holds 2.26M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Bender Robert And Associates has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,722 shares. Bowen Hanes And invested in 53,976 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The New York-based Miller Howard Ny has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us Inc accumulated 0.88% or 2.62 million shares. Farmers Tru Company has 163,509 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 27,718 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 165 shares. Charter Tru Com owns 2,651 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 112,744 shares. Creative Planning invested in 87,903 shares. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 67,538 shares. Marathon Trading Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,760 shares. Lifeplan Fin Grp Incorporated reported 10 shares. Minnesota-based Sns Financial Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Bamco has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 19,432 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Manufacturers Life The reported 455,167 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 119,029 shares. Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.35% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 55,037 shares.

