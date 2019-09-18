As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, American Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $400,521; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) as Market Valuation Rose

American Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 25,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 37,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 32.05M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 76,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 18,352 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, down from 94,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.83 million shares traded or 29.19% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $241.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 109,695 shares to 114,030 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.78 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.85 million were accumulated by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com. Westchester Management, Nebraska-based fund reported 24,530 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First National reported 122,515 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.81 million shares. Sabal Tru holds 0.05% or 16,775 shares in its portfolio. The Alabama-based Regions Finance has invested 1.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.53M shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 163,158 shares. Davis R M holds 0.05% or 44,512 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Com has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25,421 shares. The California-based Pure Fin Advsrs Inc has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp reported 600 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com reported 17.84% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Spc Fincl reported 24,513 shares.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,849 shares to 213,633 shares, valued at $28.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.