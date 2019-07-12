As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Ing Groep Nv Raised Its Holding by $20.43 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Maintained by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 119.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 659,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.94 million, up from 550,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 27.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company has 37,023 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 4.77 million shares. Bowen Hanes & invested in 53,976 shares. Tompkins has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 111,575 were accumulated by Coastline. 44,364 were reported by Spirit Of America New York. Portland Global Advisors Lc owns 7,059 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 318,486 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Nwi Mngmt LP invested in 1.33% or 1.62 million shares. Systematic Limited Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 125,110 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.97% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.81 million shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 11.98M shares. 21,538 are owned by Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Maryland Capital Management holds 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 255,896 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn owns 187,054 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 15,000 shares to 80,139 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 31,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,072 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares to 29,549 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,245 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt State Bank N A Ny reported 103,174 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Long Road Invest Counsel reported 18,019 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh owns 17,553 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gru owns 8.20M shares. Washington Capital Mngmt owns 0.78% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,940 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.9% or 12.71 million shares. F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,017 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc reported 100 shares. 218,129 were reported by Roffman Miller Associate Pa. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.92% or 1.67M shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 1.32% or 1.80 million shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 29,382 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 364,706 shares. Bancorp owns 1.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 39,879 shares. Peninsula Asset holds 21,299 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.