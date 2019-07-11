As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Highlander Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $492,931; Ionic Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION)

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 1.26 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION)

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 22.38 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,075 shares to 9,612 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,984 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Ltd owns 699,738 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 13,271 are held by Shufro Rose And Lc. Cordasco Financial accumulated 0.33% or 10,584 shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.07% or 34,062 shares in its portfolio. 5,101 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 297,360 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt accumulated 4.78M shares. Maryland-based Maryland has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Bp Public Limited Co has 0.89% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 728,000 shares. 7,067 are owned by West Chester Advsr. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 853,282 shares. Natixis has invested 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 100,616 are held by St Germain D J. Hayek Kallen Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 84,989 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 123,883 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,981 shares stake. South Carolina-based Greenwood Capital Lc has invested 0.1% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Kemnay Advisory invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 50,735 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Paragon, Colorado-based fund reported 6,655 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 552,913 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 45,120 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 2.29M shares. Nomura Holding owns 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 46,000 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 83,262 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3.49M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Lifeplan accumulated 0% or 82 shares. Pension reported 8,652 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 5,169 shares. The insider Smith Jennifer Anne sold $373,977. Shares for $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. LAURSEN THOMAS E sold 1,237 shares worth $59,951. $107,927 worth of stock was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E on Wednesday, February 13.