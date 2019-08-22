As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First Washington Has Decreased Position; Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose While Kerrisdale Advisers Has Increased Its Holding

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.29 lastly. It is down 10.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 40,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 64,760 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 105,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 12.12M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 274,340 shares to 548,863 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).