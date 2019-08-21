As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Holder Oakwood Capital Management Boosted Position; Institute For Wealth Management Maintains Position in Tesla (TSLA)

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 21.04M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $225.86. About 4.17M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Sedan May Get a Consumer Reports Nod After All; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s lowered its corporate family rating on Tesla to B3 from B2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable; 11/04/2018 – CNET: Tesla Model Y enters production in November 2019, report claims; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla execs fear company is producing flawed auto parts; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk plans to reorganize Tesla; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IS HAVING A PLANNED DOWNTIME ON ITS MODEL 3 PRODUCTION – TESLA SPOKESPERSON; 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 31/05/2018 – TESLA: MODEL S IN BRUSSELS INCIDENT HAD LEVEL 2 DRIVING SYSTEM

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,377 shares to 4,944 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

