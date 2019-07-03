As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Guardian Capital LP Raised by $3.22 Million Its Stake; Iamgold (IAG) Shares Declined While Bank Of New York Mellon Has Trimmed Position by $4.85 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 1.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 29.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.55 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, down from 7.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 4.92M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 61.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.44% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 103,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 599,876 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81 million, up from 495,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 25.11M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull Monroe Investment Corporation holds 140,122 shares. Eastern Natl Bank accumulated 511,744 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 26,800 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.54% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Com stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Royal London Asset invested in 2.91 million shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Llc has 595,097 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.79% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc has invested 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). R G Niederhoffer Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Edmp Inc holds 2.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 70,192 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company has 0.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orca Invest Management Lc holds 14,343 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank owns 125,507 shares. L & S Advsr has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,786 shares to 44,795 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 24,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

