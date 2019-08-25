As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Trimmed by $387,500 Its Stake; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $312,366

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 1,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,790 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, up from 49,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.34M shares traded or 88.50% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86M shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T, FTC come to settlement on 2014 throttling case – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T wins DOJ modernization deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

