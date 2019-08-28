As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding; Holder Trillium Asset Management Increased Union Pacific (UNP) Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 299.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,742 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 2,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $157.9. About 4.89 million shares traded or 55.80% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 31,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 16,047 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 47,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 16.85 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,609 shares to 386,023 shares, valued at $40.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 254,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,956 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 3,990 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 0.15% or 2,238 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communication reported 0.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,400 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has invested 1.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Woodstock Corp reported 2,020 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). National Asset holds 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 12,307 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc has invested 1.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Philadelphia Tru owns 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,329 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested 1.64% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Clark Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.93% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Arvest State Bank Tru Division reported 1.66% stake. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Trust Communication invested in 0.38% or 2,570 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.28 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins accumulated 1.19% or 29.88 million shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Management Limited has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,932 shares. 375,342 were accumulated by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk invested in 0.8% or 7.01M shares. Tdam Usa invested in 1.08% or 486,177 shares. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) holds 0.93% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 300,660 shares. Counsel owns 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,228 shares. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Leavell Inv Management invested in 0.31% or 87,494 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 124,603 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 12,499 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Girard Prns Limited has 119,965 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. The New York-based M&T Retail Bank has invested 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Park National Oh reported 0.85% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,955 shares to 8,096 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX).