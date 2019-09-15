As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Increased Holding; Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lifted Dycom Industries (DY) Position

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1552.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 237,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 252,568 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46M, up from 15,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 26,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 195,108 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49 million, up from 168,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 275,801 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 83,511 shares. Jnba Advisors has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4,428 shares. Moreover, First Utd Bank has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 46,100 shares. Whitnell & has 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Benin Corporation has 0.4% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il holds 0.19% or 56,205 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York reported 52,072 shares. Adage Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.73% stake. Moreover, Mcrae Capital Management Inc has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29,358 shares. Beaumont Fin Prns Lc has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 177,459 are owned by Cullinan Incorporated. Bainco Interest Invsts invested in 0.42% or 79,163 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.34 million shares. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 0.02% or 25,288 shares in its portfolio.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,982 shares to 211,201 shares, valued at $29.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 21,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,100 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 6,425 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 21,367 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 69,213 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins Com The. Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.04% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Falcon Point Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.33% or 42,028 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,291 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 9,002 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,318 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Company has 6,402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Scout Invs reported 280,916 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 445,039 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 4,452 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

