As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position; Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Upped Mylan N V (MYL) Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 1.18M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 201044 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Australia Later This Year; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO GLATIRAMER ACETATE; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Mylan Exp. EU500m 7Y MS +160 Area; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc.’s Proposed Sr Nts ‘BBB-‘; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: SHIRE DEVELOPMENT, LLC v. MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2268 – 2018-04-06; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $838,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 7.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video)

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.86 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 50,436 shares to 110,436 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 67,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY).

