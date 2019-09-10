As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Dodge & Cox Decreased Its Holding; Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by $11.73 Million as Stock Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 640,000 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 19.51 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611.91M, down from 20.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 33.19M shares traded or 13.10% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.68B for 9.94 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.80 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

