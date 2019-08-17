As At&T (T) (T) Stock Value Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Position by $544,918; Hemenway Trust Company Position in Fiserv (FISV) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 236,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87M, down from 247,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04 million shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (T) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 17,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 45,162 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. (T) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 20/04/2018 – CMO Today: AT&T Announces Streaming Bundle; WPP Resists Breakup Talk; YouTube Brand Safety Issues Linger; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,319 shares to 128,490 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 12,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 31.18 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (NYSE:XOM) by 4,304 shares to 71,302 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (NYSE:TJX) by 30,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,434 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX).